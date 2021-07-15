- (PLX AI) - Beijer Ref Q2 operating profit SEK 418 million vs. estimate SEK 396 million.
- • Q2 EBIT margin 9.2%
- • Q2 EPS SEK 0.79
|08:40
|Beijer Ref Q2 Organic Growth 33.8%
(PLX AI) - Beijer Ref Q2 operating profit SEK 418 million vs. estimate SEK 396 million.• Q2 EBIT margin 9.2%• Q2 EPS SEK 0.79
|08:36
|BEIJER REF AB: BEIJER REF Q2 2021
