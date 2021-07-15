

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British property development and investment company Hammerson PLC (HMSO.L) Thursday reported improvements in rent collection rates, with 89 percent of billable rents collected for fiscal year 2020 and 68 percent for first half of 2021.



The Group said it expects all rent collections to continue to improve with covid-related restrictions being lifted and that it does not anticipate granting future concessions and all avenues to collect rents due are being pursued.



The Group revealed encouraging footfall trends in all territories, with seven-day averages currently sitting at about 70-80 percent of 2019 levels, following an initial spike on reopening. The Group added that many retailers continue to report high sales and conversion rates as visitors shop with purpose.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HAMMERSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de