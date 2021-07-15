

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Helical plc (HLCL.L) said that as of on 14 July 2021, it has collected 87.3% of the June quarter rent. Agreements are in place for a further 6.7% to be paid in instalments in the period leading up to the September quarter day.



As a result, the company anticipates that by the end of September it will have collected between 94% and 96% of all contracted rent.



At 14 July 2021, the Group had 149 million pounds of cash, 481 million pounds of investment facilities of which 341 million pounds was drawn down and 79 million pounds of development facilities (Helical's share) of which 25 million pounds was drawn down.



The final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2021 of 7.40 pence, if approved by Shareholders at the AGM later today, will be paid on 26 July 2021.



