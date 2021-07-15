Every year, the SNEC PV Power Expo marks a turning point in the direction of solar market trends, and 2021 was no exception. Corrine Lin, chief analyst at PV InfoLink, was at the show to soak up the latest trends at one of the first big events to go ahead since early 2020.From pv magazine 07/2021 Prior to SNEC 2021, China's National Energy Administration issued a notice ruling that PV projects which fail to connect to the grid by the end of the year would be administered by the energy authority in each province and included in the guaranteed grid-connected capacity in the following year. This ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...