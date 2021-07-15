

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK employment increased in three months to May signaling that the labor market continues to recover, the Office for National Statistics said Thursday.



There was a quarterly increase in the employment rate of 0.1 percentage points to 74.8 percent.



At the same time, the ILO unemployment rate decreased 0.2 percentage points to 4.8 percent. In three months to April, the jobless rate was 4.7 percent.



Average total pay including bonuses grew 7.3 percent in March to May period, faster than the 7.1 percent increase expected by economists.



At the same time, regular pay, excluding bonuses advanced 6.6 percent, in line with expectations.



