

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - IBM (IBM) announced Thursday its agreement to acquire Bluetab Solutions Group, S.L. to extend its portfolio of data and hybrid cloud consulting services. Financial details were not disclosed.



The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory clearance and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.



Madrid -based Bluetab is an IT Services boutique serving large corporations in the highly specialized Data Solutions space. Following the deal closure, Bluetab will become a strategic part of IBM's data services consulting practice to further advance its hybrid cloud and AI strategy.



Mark Foster, Senior Vice President, IBM Services and Global Business Services, said, 'The outside-in digital transformation of the past is giving way to the inside-out potential of using company-owned data with AI and automation to generate business value and create intelligent workflows. Our acquisition of Bluetab will fuel migration to the cloud and help our clients to realize even more value from their mission-critical data.'



