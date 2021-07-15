DJ Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (JPXX LN) Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jul-2021 / 09:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Jul-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 148.8668 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 114675 CODE: JPXX LN ISIN: LU1646359619 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1646359619 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXX LN Sequence No.: 117533 EQS News ID: 1219100 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219100&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2021 03:24 ET (07:24 GMT)