DJ Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist (MFDD LN) Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jul-2021 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Jul-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 171.3669 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 89037 CODE: MFDD LN ISIN: LU0908501132 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908501132 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFDD LN Sequence No.: 117495 EQS News ID: 1219062 End of Announcement EQS News Service

