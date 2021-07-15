(July 15, 2021) -- French chemical manufacturer Arkema (ARKAY OTCMKTS) is now harnessing the capabilities of Swiss logistics digitization pioneer Nexxiot. The companies have partnered to digitize Arkema's Isotank (Tank Container) and rail freight wagon fleet using Nexxiot's cutting-edge IoT devices and intelligent cloud platform. The partnership will deliver end-to-end visibility for Arkema customers to improve quality standards and transform the overall service experience.

Forward-looking manufacturing companies like Arkema are constantly thinking about ways to create value with new innovations. Jean-Marc Viallatte, the Arkema Vice President Supply Chain Group said: "We understand our customers require the highest levels of confidence around the transportation of their cargo. They expect visibility from the moment they place an order to the second that the cargo is delivered. We believe that by monitoring location and other critical cargo parameters like acceleration events, temperature, pressure and levels, we can take our customer experience to the next level."

Nexxiot's proprietary technology will be integrated with wider digitization initiatives to create a seamless experience for users. The Arkema program will combine sensors and business intelligence to deliver much more than location tracking. "Work is underway to deliver predictive services based on data, to increase trust, safety and security as part of our overall digital transformation strategy," Viallatte added.

Nexxiot CEO Stefan Kalmund explained: "Better transportation simply translates to better services for the end customer the cargo recipient or owner. The data is processed using Nexxiot's powerful machine learning software to continuously improve supply chain performance. This means reducing the time the fleet stays idle and monitoring the practices of transport partners like carriers. Ultimately, these data derived opportunities translate to higher quality processes, better prices and an unparalleled end-to-end customer experience, which is why our clients choose Nexxiot solutions."

This partnership represents a major shift for the chemical sector. Previously, when the products left the plant, chemical goods were at the mercy of third-party service providers across the transport chain. Now, Nexxiot's IoT Globehopper device and the integration and analysis of its cloud platform, it becomes possible to create continual improvements and increased value. Arkema's customer experience will be greatly enhanced as will its supply chain efficiency and sustainability.

About Arkema:

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials -Adhesive solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions-accounting for some 80% of Group sales, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of €8.7 billion in 2019, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,500 employees worldwide. www.arkema.com

About Nexxiot:

Nexxiot AG is a driver of the digital logistics of tomorrow. An industry leader in the digitalization of cargo transportation, Nexxiot empowers global shipping companies and suppliers to harness the power of their data through proprietary, cutting-edge technology and integrated data solutions to track, find and protect cargo from more than 160 countries around the world and across 450 network roaming partners to ensure accountability, security and efficiency. Headquartered in Zurich, Nexxiot operates throughout Europe and the U.S., employing people from 21 countries. The company's secure, industry leading Cloud comprises data from over 2,5 billion travelled miles Committed to sustainability through corporate and social responsibility, Nexxiot's goal is to enable a five percent reduction in global carbon dioxide emissions by increasing cargo transport efficiency and eliminating waste caused by empty runs and inefficient routes. https://nexxiot.com/

