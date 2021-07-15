Envirotech Vehicles, Inc: Envirotech Vehicles Becomes Industry Member of ASPIRE Engineering Research Center

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), announced today that it has joined the ASPIRE Engineering Research Center as an industry member. The National Science Foundation ("NSF")-funded Center develops solutions to facilitate the widespread electrification and charging infrastructure for all vehicle classes.

"ASPIRE is doing groundbreaking work to further the reach of electrification and charging infrastructure for all vehicle classes and we're pleased to support their efforts as an industry member for the organization. As a provider of purpose-built electric vehicles, with a specific focus on light to heavy-duty commercial fleets, we look forward to this opportunity to work with other industry leaders, bringing our experience and perspective to assist a broader transition to the adoption of electric vehicles particularly for industrial use," said Envirotech Vehicles' CEO Phillip Oldridge.

"The ASPIRE Center is thrilled to have Envirotech Vehicles join the ASPIRE Engineering Research Center as one of our newest industry members," said David Christensen, ASPIRE Center Innovation Director. "We're nothing but impressed with the Envirotech Vehicles team and products. They demonstrate leadership in delivering medium duty electric vehicles that are ready to put into service, and we anticipate that our collaboration will further move the needle in this growing important sector."

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.EVTVUSA.com.

About ASPIRE

ASPIRE is the NSF-funded Engineering Research Center taking on the nation's electrified transportation challenges. ASPIRE develops solutions to facilitate the widespread electrification and charging infrastructure for all vehicle classes with the goal of improving air quality and creating more equitable transportation and electric utility infrastructure. ASPIRE's efforts will help reduce and stabilize transportation costs and create inclusive pathways to develop a diverse engineering workforce prepared to support cross-industry transformations.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (formerly ADOMANI, Inc.) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Contact Information

IMS Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

Telephone: 203.972.9200

Email: jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com

Envirotech Vehicles

Michael K. Menerey, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 1205

Email: mike.m@evtvusa.com

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/655638/Envirotech-Vehicles-Becomes-Industry-Member-of-ASPIRE-Engineering-Research-Center