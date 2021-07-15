

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) announced a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $4.27 billion, or $4.46 per share. This compares with $6.64 billion, or $6.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.50 billion or $4.70 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $71.32 billion from $62.14 billion last year.



Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $4.50 Bln. vs. $6.84 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.70 vs. $7.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.43 -Revenue (Q2): $71.32 Bln vs. $62.14 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $18.30 to $18.80



