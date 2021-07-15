Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
HOHE GEWINNE mit GOLD-AKTIEN! Unser Favorit geht mit Siebenmeilen-Stiefeln in die Produktion! Kaufenswert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869561 ISIN: US91324P1021 Ticker-Symbol: UNH 
Tradegate
15.07.21
13:01 Uhr
350,85 Euro
+0,60
+0,17 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
349,90351,3513:17
349,75351,3013:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UNITEDHEALTH
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC350,85+0,17 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.