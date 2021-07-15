Truffle 100: Prima Solutions ranks among the top 50 French software publishers in 2020

Prima Solutions , the leading French insurtech company for insurance and reinsurance professionals in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific, has been ranked in 47th place in the 16th edition of the Truffle 100 list of French software vendors. These latest Truffle 100 results show the sector's strong ability to withstand economic instability through investment in research and development.



The Truffle 100, created by the private equity firm Truffle Capital and the consulting firm Teknowlogy , was developed to provide a better understanding of France's software publishing industry by analyzing its vitality, its creation of value and jobs, and its capacity for innovation.

This ranking shows that the software publishing sector creates skilled jobs in France and drives productivity and competitiveness by helping the entire economy to go digital more quickly. The cloud is considered by 92% of companies as the trend that will drive the sector in the years to come.

"This ranking further demonstrates that we made the right decision with our strategy to develop a fully cloud-based insurance software suite, as the cloud is a key investment area now for companies in the insurance sector. Our goal is to help them digitize their products and services, their distribution channels, and their management more quickly, while continuously improving their efficiency and helping them cope with turbulent times, like the one we are experiencing since the beginning of 2020," says Julien Victor , CEO of Prima Solutions. "Despite the global pandemic, 2020 was a pivotal year for Prima Solutions, as a very large part of our customer base has switched to our cloud platforms, we have also launched two new offerings, Prima Pilot for operational management and Prima Selfcare for the digitization of policyholder transactions, and we have maintained our R&D investment rate at 25% of our revenue."

About Prima Solutions - www.prima-solutions.com

Global insurtech group and key player in insurance in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, Prima Solutions designs cloud-based software for insurance and reinsurance professionals, covering all business processes in the life insurance, health insurance (for groups and individuals), non-life insurance, and reinsurance sectors.

The group serves more than 300 customers and works with a global network of partners. We help insurance companies go digital more quickly through our highly configurable, modular, and cloud-based all-web software suite.