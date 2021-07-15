- (PLX AI) - US Bancorp Q2 net income USD 2,000 million vs. estimate USD 1,755 million.
- • Q2 revenue USD 5,800 million vs. estimate USD 5,623 million
- • Q2 EPS USD 1.28 vs. estimate USD 1.15
- • CET1 capital ratio increased to 9.9% at June 30, 2021, compared with 9.0% at June 30, 2020
- • As of late June, total sales volumes for each of our three payments businesses exceeded 2019 levels for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic: CEO
- • CEO says well positioned to benefit from improving economic conditions
