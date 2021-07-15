Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
London, July 15
LEI 2138006E2VG89XLORJ06
Publication of Annual Report and Financial Statements
Yorkshire Water Services Limited
The audited annual report and financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Limited for the year ended 31 March 2021 has now been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
The full document can also be found at https://www.yorkshirewater.com/reports
Or viewed here: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574903/FINAL_Yorkshire_Water_Services_Limited_31_March_2021.pdf
For further information please contact:
Yorkshire Water Services Limited
Western House
Halifax Road
Bradford
BD6 2SZ
Attn: Company Secretary
Email: compsec@yorkshirewater.co.uk