

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - US Bancorp (USB) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.91 billion, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $0.61 billion, or $0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $5.78 billion from $5.84 billion last year.



US Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.91 Bln. vs. $0.61 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.28 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q2): $5.78 Bln vs. $5.84 Bln last year.



