

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation remained stable in June, as initially estimated, final data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



Consumer prices increased 1.3 percent yearly in June, same as seen in May, as estimated.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in June. This was in line with initial estimate.



The core inflation rose to 0.3 percent in June from 0.2 percent in May, as initially estimated.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, grew to 1.3 percent in June from 1.2 percent in the previous month, in line with initial estimate.



The HICP rose 0.2 percent monthly in June. This was in line with initial estimate.



