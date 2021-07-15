Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2021) - Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the partial results from fourteen (14) holes drilled to test the resource extension potential of the Westaway underground gold resource located on the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold Project. The drill holes were drilled as part of the expanded 2020/2021 winter drill program on the Tower Gold Project located 100 km east of Timmins, Ontario.

Highlights:

Drilling has intersected significant gold mineralization in resource step out drill holes at Westaway extending gold mineralization beyond the current resource estimate:

MGH21-197, located within the West Block area extended gold mineralization to the south and at depth: Intersected 8.00 metres "m" @ 5.34 grams per tonne "g/t" gold "Au" including 4.00 m @ 10.01 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 15.25 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 17.60 g/t Au

MGH21-196, located within the West Block area extended gold mineralization to the south and to depth: Intersected 19.30 m @ 3.94 g/t Au, including 4.50 m @ 8.09 g/t Au, including 1.70 m @ 16.82 g/t Au, including 0.70 m @ 20.00 g/t Au Intersected 3.45 m @ 6.86 g/t Au

MGH21-190, located on the western and depth extensions of the Westaway resource: Intersected 7.10 m @ 2.98 g/t Au, including 4.90 m @ 4.06 g/t Au, including 0.54 m @ 7.64 g/t Au

MGH21-186, located 300 m south of the current resources in the South Basin area: Intersected 7.00 m @ 2.13 g/t Au including 1.00 m @ 5.39 g/t Au Intersected 4.00 m @ 3.32 g/t Au including 1.00 m @ 8.95 g/t Au Intersected 5.00 m @ 4.78 g/t Au including 1.00 m @ 8.36 g/t Au



"We are excited to continue to intersect significant gold mineralization from drill holes in our resource expansion drilling at the new Westaway deposit," commented CEO, Gary O'Connor. "The drilling has intersected gold mineralization in large step-outs to the south and west as well as at depth as we look to expand the current underground gold resources at Westaway. Additional holes and assays are still pending from the current drill program which has been testing the resource expansion potential at Westway. Resource expansion drilling is also ongoing on the South West, Windjammer South and 55 resource areas as well as the new Halfway target. The Westaway underground resource currently consists of 662,000 ounces gold inferred resources at a 3.00 g/t Au cut-off within a total Tower Gold project resource of 4.00 Moz gold indicated and 4.40 Moz gold inferred."

The latest assay results are from partial results from fourteen (14) drill holes for a total of 9,518.0 m of drilling, completed as part of the current 70,000 m 2020/2021 winter drill program. The fourteen partially reported holes were targeting the extensions of the new Westaway resource to the south, west, east and at depth. Additional assays for the fourteen holes and results from additional drilling, notably to the west and at depth, are still pending. The current drilling was mostly focussed on testing clastic Timiskaming age sediment host rocks to the immediate south of the regional banded iron formation ("BIF") C unit and the gabbro intrusion, in a geological setting currently not hosting significant resources on the Tower Gold project.

Table 1: Selected Significant Drill Results

Project Target Hole From To Length Au Vein (Area) (Name) (#) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) Name GHW WA MGH21-176 189.00 190.00 1.00 3.65 New GHW WA MGH21-176 200.00 202.70 2.70 1.88 WA-12 includes 202.00 202.70 0.70 5.38 WA-12 GHW WA MGH21-177 566.00 568.00 2.00 3.13 WA-2 includes 567.00 568.00 1.00 5.38 WA-2 GHW WA MGH21-178 70.90 78.00 7.10 0.84 WA-14 includes 75.00 77.00 2.00 1.35 WA-14 GHW WA MGH21-181 108.00 114.00 6.00 0.69 WA-9 includes 108.00 108.50 0.50 4.40 WA-9 GHW WA MGH21-182 431.20 435.10 3.90 1.14 WA-5 includes 431.20 433.00 1.80 2.01 WA-5 GHW WA MGH21-183 766.70 769.00 2.30 1.50 WA-2 includes 766.70 767.50 0.80 3.73 WA-2 GHW WA MGH21-186 322.00 340.00 18.00 1.18 WB-11 includes 324.00 331.00 7.00 2.13 WB-11 includes 326.00 327.00 1.00 5.39 WB-11 and 334.60 335.20 0.60 3.65 WB-11 GHW WA MGH21-186 352.00 356.00 4.00 3.32 New includes 352.00 354.00 2.00 5.57 New includes 352.00 353.00 1.00 8.95 New GHW WA MGH21-186 372.00 377.00 5.00 4.78 New includes 376.00 377.00 1.00 8.36 New GHW WA MGH21-188 235.00 240.00 5.00 0.98 WB-12 includes 238.00 239.00 1.00 3.34 WB-12 GHW WA MGH21-188 331.00 333.00 2.00 1.22 New includes 332.25 333.00 0.75 3.23 New GHW WA MGH21-188 558.00 574.80 16.80 0.96 WB-5 includes 558.00 560.00 2.00 3.76 WB-5 includes 558.00 559.00 1.00 4.71 WB-5 GHW WA MGH21-190 478.50 485.60 7.10 2.98 WA-1 includes 480.70 485.60 4.90 4.06 WA-1 includes 484.10 484.64 0.54 7.64 WA-1 GHW WA MGH21-192 372.10 391.00 18.90 1.21 WA-5 includes 372.10 372.60 0.50 7.44 WA-5 and 389.00 391.00 2.00 3.99 WA-5 includes 390.00 391.00 1.00 4.63 WA-5 GHW WA MGH21-192 380.00 391.00 11.00 1.32 New includes 389.00 391.00 2.00 3.99 New GHW WA MGH21-192 397.00 423.50 26.50 0.71 WA-4 includes 406.50 407.00 0.50 4.05 WA-4 and 422.60 423.50 0.90 3.70 WA-4 GHW WA MGH21-196 131.00 134.45 3.45 6.86 WB-12 GHW WA MGH21-196 148.00 167.30 19.30 3.94 WB-11 includes 148.00 152.50 4.50 8.09 WB-11 includes 149.80 151.50 1.70 16.82 WB-11 includes 149.80 150.50 0.70 20.00 WB-11 and 154.50 162.60 8.10 4.12 WB-11 includes 155.40 156.20 0.80 13.00 WB-11 and 161.70 162.60 0.90 8.09 WB-11 GHW WA MGH21-197 135.00 143.00 8.00 5.34 WB-10 includes 139.00 143.00 4.00 10.01 WB-10 includes 139.00 141.00 2.00 15.25 WB-10 includes 140.00 141.00 1.00 17.60 WB-10



Intercepts are calculated using a 3.0 g/t Au cut-off or geological boundary, a maximum of 3m internal dilution and no top cap applied. All intercepts are reported as drill widths and estimated to be 75% to 95% of true width.

Discussion of Drill Results

The fourteen (14) drill holes for 9,518.0 m were drilled to test extensions and gaps of the new Westaway resource, including the West Block zone and the South BIF target located on the southern margins of the Timiskaming age sedimentary basin. Drilling was targeting clastic sediment hosted gold mineralized stacked quartz veins south of the BIF C unit and south of the gabbro intrusion. The partial assay results confirmed good extensions to the south, east and within the basin south of the BIF C unit and south of the post-mineral gabbro, as well as at depth. Additional assay results from the current drill holes and additional drill holes are still pending from the Westaway resource expansion drill program.

Drill results from the current program at Westaway confirmed the occurrence of the same style of steep west dipping higher grade stacked quartz veins sets and associated ankerite-albite-sericite-pyrite alteration haloes. Mineralization was extended up to 300 m to the south in hole MGH21-186 and to the east within the West Block area as well as to the west of the current gold resource. The Westaway underground resource currently consists of 662,000 ounces gold inferred resources at a 3.00 g/t Au cut-off within a total Tower Gold project resource of 4.00 Moz gold indicated and 4.40 Moz gold inferred.

West Block Area

Drill hole MGH21-196 was drilled to extend gold mineralization south of the late gabbro intrusion in the West Block zone and intersected up to 19.30 m @ 3.94 g/t Au, including 4.50 m @ 8.09 g/t Au, including 1.70 m @ 16.82 g/t Au, including 0.70 m @ 20.00 g/t Au from the WB-11 vein and 3.45 m @ 6.86 g/t Au from the WB-12 vein. Drill hole MGH21-197 was located to the north of the gabbro within a gap in the resource and intersected up to 8.00 m @ 5.34 g/t Au including 4.00 m @ 10.01 g/t Au including 2.00 m @ 15.25 g/t Au including 1.00m @ 17.60 g/t Au from the WB-10 vein.

South Basin

Drill hole MGH21-186 was drilled at Westaway to test the extensions of mineralized structures towards the southern margins of the sedimentary basin and intersected up to 7.00m @ 2.13 g/t Au including 1.00 m @ 5.39 g/t Au from WB-11, and 4.00 m @ 3.32 g/t Au including 2.00 m @ 5.57 g/t Au including 1.00 m @ 8.95 g/t Au from a new zone. MGH21-186 also intersected 5.00 m @ 4.78 g/t Au including 1.00 m @ 8.36 g/t Au from a new structure.

Western Extensions

Drill hole MGH21-190 was drilled to test the western extensions of the Westaway mineralization and intersected up to 7.10 m @ 2.98 g/t Au, including 4.90 m @ 4.06 g/t Au, including 0.54 m @ 7.64 g/t Au from the WA-1 structure. Drill hole MGH20-192 intersected veining of up to 11.00 m @ 1.32 g/t Au including 2.00 m @ 3.99 g/t Au on the western extensions of veins.





Table 2: Drill Hole Details*

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination Depth (#) (mE) (mN) (masl) (°) (°) (m) MGH21-176 570061 5368694 318 60 -60 720.0 MGH21-177 570141 5368630 319 50 -60 702.0 MGH21-178 570134 5368755 319 50 -60 477.0 MGH21-179 570218 5368828 320 60 -60 699.0 MGH21-180 570219 5368700 319 50 -60 702.0 MGH21-181 570297 5368763 320 50 -60 726.0 MGH21-182 570222 5368576 319 50 -60 720.0 MGH21-183 569916 5368669 319 50 -60 774.0 MGH21-186 570457 5368770 318 50 -60 741.0 MGH21-188 570452 5368893 321 50 -60 831.0 MGH21-190 570096 5368860 320 50 -63 798.0 MGH21-192 570113 5368794 319 50 -60 600.0 MGH21-196 570462 5369016 320 55 -62 417.0 MGH21-197 570383 5369086 321 55 -62 611.0

*Assay results for the reported holes are not complete. Full assay results from drill holes will be released upon receipt.

QA/QC Procedures

Drill core is oriented and cut with half sent to AGAT Laboratories Inc. (AGAT) for drying and crushing to -2 mm, with a 1.00 kg split pulverized to -75 µm (200#). AGAT is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish and selected samples with visible gold or high-grade mineralization are assayed by Metallic Screen Fire Assay on a 1.00 kg sample. Moneta inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats and coarse reject sample duplicates, as well as completing routine third-party check assays at Activation Laboratories Ltd. Kevin Montgomery, P.Geo. is a qualified person under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

About Moneta

Moneta is a TSX listed Canadian based gold exploration company focussed on the development of gold resources in the Timmins Gold Camp, Ontario. The Company's flagship project, covering the Golden Highway and Garrison Gold deposits, the Tower Gold project is located 100 km east of Timmins and hosts a total indicated resource of 3,967,000 ounces contained gold and a total inferred resource of 4,399,000 ounces contained gold. The project includes a total of 3,335,000 ounces of open pit indicated resources contained within 116.7 Mt @ 0.89 g/t Au and 2,270,000 ounces of open pit inferred resources contained within 79.4 Mt @ 0.89 g/t Au, at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t Au. The project also includes 632,000 ounces of indicated underground resources contained within 4.9 Mt @ 4.05 g/t Au and 2,129,000 ounces of inferred underground resources within 15.7 Mt @ 4.21 g/t Au, at a 2.60 g/t Au cut-off grade at South West and 3.00 g/t Au cut-off grade at the other underground deposits.

