OSL Launches Dedicated Digital Asset Prime Brokerage in the Americas

MEXICO CITY, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OSL, Asia's leading digital asset platform and member of BC Technology Group (stock code 863 HK), announced today that it has officially launched its Americas unit in its latest expansion initiative to address the growing institutional and corporate demand for digital assets around the world.

Led by Head of Americas Fernando Martinez, the Americas unit facilitates OSL's market-leading prime brokerage offering, including electronic and OTC execution and coin borrowing and lending, into OSL's deep pools of digital asset liquidity. OSL Americas will also act as the regional hub for engagement with OSL's growing list of SaaS partners. Access to the OSL platform's industry leading institutional-grade digital asset exchange will follow in due course.

"OSL's combination of experienced traders, deep global relationships and advanced technology allow its prime brokerage to match large institutional blocks across major digital assets." said OSL CEO Wayne Trench. "The appetite for digital assets across the Americas is rapidly growing and the timing of our launch coincides nicely to meet this demand."

OSL's over-the-counter (OTC) and electronic RFQ/API offer access to unparalleled market liquidity with complete privacy, capital efficiency and guaranteed price quotes. Each trade is conducted and executed directly with the customer and with no on-exchange price slippage or order book discovery. This ensures instant, seamless, secure transactions with near instant settlement.

OSL Head of Americas Fernando Martinez added: "As a key contributor to this growing digital asset ecosystem across the Americas, we're extremely excited about the prospects for further development and business growth. In the near term, we're pleased by the increasing appetite we're seeing from clients who recognise the criticality of trading with a safe and reliable partner. OSL prides itself on being fully compliant with stringent know-your-customer, anti-money laundering and market surveillance standards - all attributes that our institutional customer base expects when selecting a digital asset partner"

The news comes after OSL and Standard Chartered announced a partnership to launch a digital asset brokerage and exchange joint-venture with an initial focus on the European and UK markets.

OSL has already established a strong track record in the Americas. Since the beginning of the quarter, the company has supported regional regulated investment managers to launch single and multi-asset exchange traded products, including leading digital asset ETFs, by providing market leading operations, through competitive pricing, efficient settlements and its robust integrated platform.

Prior to the America's launch OSL introduced ETF expert Guilherme Cannavale Rebane as Head Institutional Sales and Business Development for Brazil and Sebastian Resano as Vice President, Institutional Sales for Latin America.

Backed by Asia's leading public fintech and digital asset company, BC Technology Group (stock code: HK 863), OSL is the region's most comprehensive licensed digital asset platform.

OSL is the world's first and only insured and SFC-licensed digital asset platform, providing prime brokerage, custody, exchange and SaaS services for institutional clients and professional investors.

The company offers OTC, iRFQ and electronic trading services giving traders access to the world's deepest liquidity pools, as well as secure and insured wallets to ensure the safekeeping of digital assets with timely transaction settlement.

BC Group and the OSL platform are enabling institutional adoption of the digital asset class, setting the global standard for performance, security and compliance.

