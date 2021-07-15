Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Top-News für alle Aktionäre: Finale Genehmigung so gut wie erteilt! Neubewertung kommt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.07.2021 | 14:04
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mott MGP Series Gas Purifiers

Providing the Highest Standard of Purity

FARMINGTON, Conn., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mott announces the latest addition to their High Purity filtration and flow control product line with the MGP Series Gas Purifiers. These gas purifiers ensure process integrity for high purity and ultra-high purity gas applications. This full suite of purifiers is available in point-of-use and micro-bulk models and are designed to meet precise purification requirements.

The Mott MGP gas purifiers protect downstream instrumentation and maintain process consistency in Semiconductor fabs by removing gaseous impurities and providing filtration down to 1.5nm to improve wafer production yield. Our purification technology accommodates a wide selection of fill classes to remove virtually any impurity from a process stream. Factory regeneration is available on many models and outlet purities are <100 parts-per-trillion.

These products are sold through Mott's worldwide network of High Purity Product Distributors.

About Mott: For over 60 years, Mott's strategic vision is to deliver technological breakthroughs where none currently exist. Mott's highly customized precision filtration and fluid control platforms deliver 2X performance advantage for a range of mission critical applications, from missions to Mars to implantable medical devices. Headquartered in Farmington, CT, Mott is a 100% Employee Owned Company with offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.mottcorp.com

Patty Cruickshanks, Sales & Marketing Services
Mott Corporation
860-747-6333 x3039
Quest@mottcorp.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.