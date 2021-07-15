The procurement exercise's final prices ranged between €0.0535 and €0.0789 per kWh. Furthermore, the German authorities revealed that the tender for ground-mounted PV concluded with an average price of €0.05 per kWh.From pv magazine Germany The solar industry in Germany has been waiting eagerly for the results of the first tender for rooftop PV systems with a capacity of more than 300 kW. Six weeks after the deadline for submitting project proposals, the Federal Network Agency published the results. The agency accepted to review 168 bids with a total capacity of 213 MW and selected 114 projects ...

