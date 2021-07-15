Jeffrey T. Bowman, Non-Executive Chair of Global Risk Solutions Group, Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of P&C claims adjusting, complex/large loss and environmental risk management solutions, has been appointed to the board of directors of Georgia State University's S.S. Huebner Foundation for Insurance Education.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005176/en/

GRS Non-Exec Chair Jeffrey T. Bowman (Photo: Business Wire)

The Huebner Foundation supports risk and insurance doctoral education and research. It was established at the University of Pennsylvania in 1940 by insurance industry leaders and scholars. For more than 80 years, the foundation has assisted promising doctoral students pursuing careers in insurance and risk management education and has promoted research on the policy and business issues related to risk and insurance. Since 2012, the Huebner Foundation has been based in the Department of Risk Management and Insurance at Georgia State's Robinson College of Business in Atlanta.

Bowman is an accomplished insurance industry executive, with more than 35 years in financial, operations and strategy roles. During his more than 25 years with Crawford Company, he served as global chief executive officer, president and director for eight years. Before joining Global Risk Solutions, he founded Arcarius Consultancy LLC, to provide strategic advisory services to clients. He has established a track record of growing and re-engineering multinational businesses through acquisitions, business transformation and new product development.

Bowman has long been an advocate of risk and insurance education and is a past chair of The Institutes, which administers the industry's oldest and largest program of professional designations, including the CPCU. He is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

"It is an honor to join the board of the S.S. Huebner Foundation for Insurance Education and support the work Georgia State is doing to promote careers in risk management and insurance," Bowman said. "I look forward to working with the directors to advance the Huebner Foundation's mission."

About Global Risk Solutions

Global Risk Solutions Group, Inc. enables corporate and insurance industry clients to respond to property and casualty claims, natural catastrophes, cyber and environmental events quickly and effectively by delivering people, process, and technology to manage risk and contain cost. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with global reach and offices located in London, Dubai and throughout the USA, we offer a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management services. For more information visit www.globalrisksolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005176/en/

Contacts:

Jeffrey Bowman?

FCCA Non-Executive Chair and Director

Global Risk Solutions Group, Inc.

941.907.4773

jbowman@globalrisksolutions.com