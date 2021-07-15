The "Belgium Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q4 2020 BNPL Survey, BNPL payment in the country is expected to grow by 47.5% on annual basis to reach US$ 1123.4 million in 2021.

BNPL payment industry in Belgium has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration along with impact of economic slowdown due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Belgium remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 14.9% during 2021-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 761.4 million in 2020 to reach US$ 2964.0 million by 2028.

This report provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Buy Now Pay Later industry in Belgium. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

It details market opportunities across 40 market segments in Buy Now Pay Later for the period 2019-2028 and identifies opportunities in Belgium. It captures essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction across end-use segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

2. Belgium Buy Now Pay Later Industry Attractiveness

2.1 Belgium Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

2.2 Belgium Buy Now Pay Later Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

2.3 Belgium Buy Now Pay Later Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

3. Belgium Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs

3.1 Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2019 2028

3.2 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

3.3 Buy Now Pay Later Merchant Commission, 2019 2028

3.4 Buy Now Pay Later Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2019 2028

3.5 Buy Now Pay Later Pay Now Other Income, 2019 2028

3.6 Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base, 2019 2028

3.7 Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt, 2019 2028

4. Belgium Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel

4.1 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share by Channel, 2019 2028

4.2 Buy Now Pay Later Online Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

4.3 Buy Now Pay Later POS Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

5. Belgium Buy Now Pay Later Snapshot by End-Use Sector

5.1 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share by End-Use Sector Emerging Avenues and Future Growth Prospects

5.2 Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by End-Use Sector

5.3 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Retail Product Category

6. Belgium Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

6.1 Belgium Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

6.2 Belgium Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

6.3 Belgium Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

7. Belgium Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

8. Belgium Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

9. Belgium Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

10. Belgium Buy Now Pay Later in Other Segment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

11. Belgium Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

11.1 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group

11.2 Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income

11.3 Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender

11.4 Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis

