Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market to Reach $5.0 Billion by 2031, Says BIS Research Study

FREMONT, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The premium market intelligence report published by BIS Research, Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, highlights that the market is projected to reach $5.0 billion by 2031. The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 7.20% during the period 2021-2031. The growth of the market is attributed to factors driving it, including increasing adoption of genetic testing, decreasing cost of sequencing, and growing prevalence of infectious diseases, among others.

Nucleic acid testing is a molecular-based technique that allows the quantification and analysis of DNA/RNA, microbiome, and other biomolecules from various samples, including saliva, blood, serum, plasma, microbes, plants, and tissue, among others. Nucleic acid testing performed through polymerase chain reaction, next-generation sequencing, and microarray enables high-quality yield results due to higher sensitivity leading to better analysis than the serological-based methods.

The comprehensive study of the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market by BIS Research covers the following:

Market numbers on micro-segments that are influencing the market?

More than 2000 products present in the market.

Market share analysis for more than 30 companies

End-user preference data for over 20 end users

Detailed global and regional market share analysis, including the scrutiny of more than 15 countries.??

Study of data of more than 30 companies

Who Should Buy this Report?

Manufacturers of sequencing instruments, kits, assays, and consumables

Companies involved in drug manufacturing and diagnostics development

Companies in the services market such as contract research organization

Companies involved in the development of bioinformatics tools for data analysis

Companies offering large scale testing services and custom assay development

To gain a holistic view of the market, data from different segments of the market has been analyzed minutely. These segments include end user and market share analysis, growth share analysis, workflow, nucleic acid type, sample type, source type, technology, application, end user, and region. Each of these segments is further categorized into sub-segments and micro-segments to compile an in-depth study.

The market intelligence by BIS Research additionally throws a spotlight on the opportunities existing in the market, including the higher adoption of genetic tests for early diagnosis for various chronic conditions such as cancer, prenatal screening, and infectious diseases, increasing the need for sophisticated solutions for rapid and cost-effective analysis of DNA/RNA from various samples such as virus, FFPE-tissue, and blood.

The sample and source type of global market include data analysis on preferred kit type for nucleic acid isolation and purification analysis, current unmet need for the analysis of a specific sample, opportunities existing in the development of kits and automated instruments for DNA/RNA extraction and isolation.

The end user and product analysis of the global market includes data analysis on the satisfaction level of different kits and assays and services offered by the leading and emerging companies. The study is majorly centered on the sub-segments and micro-segments of the different product markets, such as consumables and services. The consumables are further categorized into kits and reagents.

Emphasizing on the dominance of the research and academic organizations over the applied testing segment under the end user category of the nucleic acid testing market in 2020 and 2031, Nitish Singh, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, states, "The reason for market growth can be attributed to the large-scale research and development along with several sequencing initiatives taken globally. The increasing disease burden, including the current COVID-19 pandemic, has led to large capital investments by key players in research and development for the development of highly sensitive and specific solutions to reduce the sample preparation and yield better quality nucleic acids for further downstream applications.

Key insights are drawn from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 20 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The key players profiled in the report include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina, Inc., General Electric Company (GE), New England Biolabs, Inc., Promega Corporation, Merck KGaA, Takara Bio Inc., QIAGEN N.N., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Promega Corporation.

The study also offers strategic recommendations that can help organizations in tracking various products, trends, and technologies that are changing the dynamics of the market. The recommendations by BIS Research also offer bespoke research services to help organizations meet their objectives.

How can market intelligence on nucleic acid testing add value to an organization's decision-making process?

Aid in development

Help in targeting a segment for launching a new product

Offer detailed information on the future perspective of the emerging as well as established players

Offer go-to-market strategies for the different source type

Support in diversifying the product portfolio based on risk and progression of technology (ISH, NGS, PCR, and others)

Help in analyzing technological substitutes and compare the specifications

Offer tailor-made solutions based on the throughput of different consumers

Aid in understanding the technology requirement

Assist in exploring the newer application

Support in analyzing the competitors' funding scenario

Support in understanding the involvement of government health organizations such as the National Institute of Health (NIH)

Aid in understanding the new trends in the industry

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the current state of the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market, and how is it expected to be in the future?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market?

What are the key development strategies which are being implemented by major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period from 2020 to 2031? Following are the segment types:

Product Type: instrument and consumables (kits and reagents)



End User: academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, applied testing, contract research organizations, and clinical diagnostic centers



Region: North America , EMEA, Asia-Pacific , and Latin America

, EMEA, , and Which are the leading players with significant offerings to the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market? What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

What are the challenges in the nucleic acid isolation and purification market?

Which emerging companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and what are their key strategies for sustainable growth in the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market?

