The head of the nation's Smart Energy Council told an event organized by the Global Solar Council, that landmark could be achieved even amid Covid-19 restrictions.Australia could hit 4 GW of rooftop PV this year, even amid Covid-19 movement restrictions, according to Steve Blume, president of solar, storage and smart energy trade body the Smart Energy Council (SEC). The SEC chief was speaking at a two-day event organized by the Washington DC-based Global Solar Council which acts as an umbrella body for national solar associations. Blume said Australia had witnessed 22% growth in its rooftop solar ...

