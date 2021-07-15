Nathan Bridge appointed VP to work with Dr. Karl Schimann

Saskatchewan Technical Team Expands with senior geologists Carey Galeschuk and Greg Gudmundson

Appointments Support Renewed Investment Interest in Carbon-Free Energy Metals

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2021) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nathan Bridge to Vice President of Exploration of the Company effective July 12, 2021. Dr. Karl Schimann will continue as Senior Exploration Consultant to CanAlaska, working closely with Nathan in transition to execute on the Company's exploration plans. The Company's activities are accelerating rapidly in a renewed investment environment for carbon-free energy metals, the core of CanAlaska's portfolio.





Mr. Nathan Bridge

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/90285_1f5aec0e94c8f83e_001full.jpg

Mr. Nathan Bridge has over a decade of experience managing exploration, delineation, and geotechnical drilling programs at Cameco Corporation. He was senior Geologist on Cameco's Fox Lake discovery team that took the deposit from exploration stage, through discovery, and into resource definition. Nathan has spent the majority of his career exploring for uranium and in 2017 he led the exploration program that discovered the 42 Zone on the Company's West McArthur project. Apart from his extensive experience on uranium mineralization zones along the "C10" corridor, Nathan has managed and worked on delineation and geotechnical programs on Cameco's Cigar Lake, Eagle Point and Millennium deposits. Nathan brings his very strong technical background to the CanAlaska team, focussing on exploration that is guided by geoscientific rigour and an understanding of the key criteria for the formation and preservation of high-quality ore deposits. Mr. Bridge is a licensed Professional Geoscientist and holds both B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in Geology, from the University of Western Ontario.

Nathan Bridge, Vice President Exploration, comments: "I am very excited to be joining the CanAlaska team. Having spent over eight years of my career working on the C10 corridor I've developed a deep understanding of the geology that hosts the Company's 42 Zone discovery. I have seen the magnitude and intensity of the alteration, structure, and mineralization along the C10 and have first-hand knowledge of its ability to host tier one uranium deposits. I look forward to advancing the Company's extensive portfolio of projects that cover the highly prospective Wollaston-Mudjatik Transition Zone in the eastern Athabasca Basin. On top of the uranium projects, I'm thrilled about the nickel portfolio that the Company has assembled and I am excited to work with the team to make discoveries of this increasingly important battery metal in a globally established mineral belt. We have assembled a top-notch team with a deep understanding of uranium and nickel deposits that will allow us to be successful in moving CanAlaska toward new discoveries."

The Company is also pleased to announce the additions of Mr. Carey Galeschuk as Senior Exploration Geologist and Mr. Greg Gudmundson as Project Geologist. Mr. Galeschuk is a Professional Geoscientist registered in four provinces in Canada and has over 30 years of mineral exploration experience in a vast array of geological settings and commodities, including nickel, copper, zinc, PGE, cobalt, lithium, tantalum, rare earths, gold and industrial minerals. Carey has been a geological consultant since 2016 following numerous geology roles in junior and senior exploration companies, including management of exploration for the Tantalum Mining Corporation (Tanco Mine) and VP Exploration for Mustang Minerals. Mr. Galeschuk has a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Saskatchewan.

Mr. Gudmundson has nearly 30 years of geological and management experience spanning environmental, wellsite, gold and uranium exploration. Most recently, Greg was with Orano Canada as a project geologist for over 15 years where he was responsible for project design, execution and management of greenfield to brownfield uranium exploration programs in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. Mr. Gudmundson is a registered Professional Geoscientist with a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Saskatchewan.

As part of CanAlaska's transition, Dr. Karl Schimann has assumed the role of Senior Exploration Consultant with the Company after 17 years as Vice President Exploration. Dr. Schimann has been integral to the growth of CanAlaska's exploration portfolio since 2004 helping guide the Company with innovative exploration techniques targeting discovery of a tier one uranium deposit. CanAlaska's current portfolio of projects are world-class and have the Company poised for ongoing discoveries in uranium, nickel and copper. Recent exploration successes at West McArthur and Waterbury South highlight the importance of the early exploration direction set by Dr. Schimann to assemble this strategic land-holding. In his new role, Karl will continue to be an integral part of the CanAlaska team moving forward and will remain on the Company's Board of Directors.

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to an officer of the Company to purchase up to 200,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's share option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of three years at a price of $0.54 per share.

Cory Belyk, Chief Executive Officer, comments: "The additions of Nathan, Carey and Greg bring an incredible wealth of experience to the CanAlaska team in our core portfolio commodities of uranium and nickel. This is an exciting time for CanAlaska as we get ready to roll into this developing commodity cycle for carbon-free energy metals as the dream of an electrified world becomes a reality. The ability to attract such talented and experienced individuals to the team is a testament to our impressive portfolio of projects in the Athabasca Basin and Thompson Nickel Belt. Peter, Karl and myself look forward to working with the new team members as they grow and flourish, and ultimately bring new discoveries to our shareholders."

Other News

The Company has recently opened a new office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan to support the growing exploration team.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 214,000 hectares (530,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

The qualified technical person for this news release is Dr. Karl Schimann, P. Geo, CanAlaska director and Senior Exploration Consultant.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Peter Dasler"

Peter Dasler, M.Sc., P.Geo.

President

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

