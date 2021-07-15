

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits decreased in line with economist estimates in the week ended July 10th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The report said initial jobless claims fell to 360,000, a decrease of 26,000 from the previous week's revised level of 386,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 360,000 from the 373,000 originally reported for the previous week.



With the decrease, initial jobless claims once again fell to their lowest level since hitting 256,000 in the week ended March 14, 2020.



