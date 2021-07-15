

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nikola Corp. (NKLA) announced an expansion of its dealer sales and service network with the addition of five independent dealers in more than 51 locations in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Florida, Delaware, Virginia and Maryland.



It is anticipated to bring the number of Nikola sales and service locations up to 116 across the United States.



The Nikola dealer network expansion includes HOLT Truck Centers (7 locations in Texas), Empire Truck & Trailer (7 locations in Arizona and California), Wagner Equipment Co. (11 locations in Colorado, New Mexico), Ring Power (14 locations in Florida), and Carter Machinery (12 locations in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia).



