Scientists in Malaysia have used, for the first time, nanocomposite films based on zinc oxide and polyvinyl alcohol in organic solar cells. These films were able to improve the efficiencies of the PV devices by up to 3.5%.A Malaysian research group has fabricated an organic solar cell by using the solution-casting method, with varying concentrations of zinc oxide (ZnO) nanoparticles in a matrix of polyvinyl alcohol (PVA). The solution casting method is commonly used for casting nanocomposite polymer films and consists of merging, equally, a polymer and a prepolymer and making them soluble in a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...