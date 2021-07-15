Over a quarter (28 per cent) of project managers working in financial services sector see new ways of working as the biggest opportunity





With coronavirus restrictions easing across the UK this month, project management professionals working in financial services have revealed their concerns and what they consider to be the biggest opportunity for their profession post-lockdown. The findings are revealed in a new survey by Association for Project Management (APM), the chartered body for the project profession.

APM's survey carried out by research company Censuswide* reveals that with the majority (77 per cent) of project management professionals working remotely since March 2020, that new ways of working such as a flexible or 'hybrid' approach are seen as the biggest opportunity, stated by over a quarter (28 per cent) of respondents.

Of those project professionals who have been working remotely, learning to manage time effectively (26 per cent), being more proactive (19 per cent), coordinating disparate stakeholders (18 per cent) and learning to self- organise (18 per cent) were cited as the most important lessons learned about delivering projects effectively when working remotely.

Concerns raised by project managers is the level of anxiety felt about returning to the office post lockdown, with the majority (75 per cent) of those whose organisation is planning on returning employees to the office saying they feel anxious.

The main reasons cited are:

Worried it will negatively affect work/life balance 43 per cent

Travel time 38 per cent

Worried it will result in increased workload 35 per cent

Concerned about catching COVID-19 33 per cent

Mark Hepworth, acting CEO at APM says; "The pandemic has tested the ability of organisations to effectively deliver projects, with disruptions to the supply chain and adapting to new ways of working, which many project professionals have embraced.

"Our survey highlights that many in the profession are feeling anxious about a return to the office, and so it is important that the appropriate mental health support mechanisms are put in place for staff returning, alongside the necessary measures. As the chartered body for the project profession, APM is committed to supporting and helping the project community, and for individuals who are feeling anxious or concerned at this time."

APM has worked with the mental health charity Mind, and published a free-to-access mental health toolkit for project professionals and their employers.

The project manager mental health toolkit can be downloaded by visiting mentalhealthatwork.org.uk/toolkit/remote-project-managers

The APM Hub, an online community for APM members is also available for project management professionals wishing to connect and discuss issues of interest and importance to the project profession.

