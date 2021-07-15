Ellucian Experience Platform Now Available Globally

Award-winning, Personalized Platform Simplifies Campus Life, Connects Users to Timely, Actionable Informationvia a Single Interface

RESTON, Va., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced the expanded launch of Ellucian Experience, a SaaS-based, fully extensible user experience platform. Now available in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, Ellucian Experience simplifies everyday tasks and access to essential information through a single application framework and personalized dashboard for all higher education constituents.

"We are excited to bring Ellucian Experience to our global customer base, making it easier for students, staff and faculty to get their work done and focus on teaching and learning," said Stephen Laster, Chief Product Officer, Ellucian. "Experience allows customers to leverage solutions into a role-based persona driven, seamless user experience. Early adopters are already seeing the benefits of the modern platform and are taking advantage of the ability to extend its capabilities to make it their own."

Launched in April in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and Caribbean, and recently named the Higher Ed EdTech Deployment of the Year in the 2021 EdTech Breakthrough Awards, more than 160 institutions have selected Ellucian Experience making it the fastest growing new product in Ellucian history. Early implementations include Owens Community College, Western Iowa Technical Community College, Lamar State College - Port Arthur, Life University, Barton Community College, Hannibal-LaGrange University and Massachusetts College of Art and Design, among others.

"Moving to Ellucian Experience supports our college's strategic goals to help with student success and student completion, as well as to enhance the student experience. In line with our cloud strategy, because Experience is a SaaS platform, we don't have extra servers to maintain, which frees up our internal staff to focus on other key initiatives," said Jared Baber, CIO, Owens Community College. "And the software development kit with Experience has been a game changer for us as it enables us to create custom code to display content for students that we couldn't easily do before."

Ellucian Experience integrates both Ellucian and non-Ellucian higher ed solutions through a single user interface, reducing system login time by up to 75% (via single sign-on). The platform delivers instant access to content and real-time data with individual configurable "cards", allowing students to check classes, grades and schedules, connect with advisors, stay up to date on financial aid, and much more.

Featuring a fully branded environment, Ellucian Experience supports customization and personalized dashboards for everyone from the president to students. In addition, institutions can leverage the Ellucian Experience platform to make campus-wide announcements or targeted announcements based on user persona (e.g., faculty or staff). The value of Ellucian Experience will grow as more applications are added through the Experience software development kit (SDK) that Ellucian is providing to customers and partners.

For more information, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/solutions/ellucian-experience.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation-so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com .

