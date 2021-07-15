100% Capri Poised to Disrupt Linen and Garments Industry by Offering 'the Finest Linen in the World'

ROME, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / 100% Capri, an Italian natural linen fabric clothing line that leverages the finest linen in the world for pure luxury and beauty in all finished apparel pieces, continues to disrupt the garments industry by setting a new standard for perfection.

100% Capri selects natural linen fabrics of the highest quality from European cultivation, using a manufacturing process that draws on the history of traditional Italian tailoring, mixing with innovative technology.

'We view linen as an extension of the skin, creating a pleasureful and effortless sensation that works in tandem with the body,' said Antonino Aiello, Founder and Owner of 100% Capri. 'For us, linen is not just fabric; it is the essence of simplicity and the embodiment of purity and beauty, in every inch.'

100% Capri linen is a completely sustainable form of fabric, touted for its ecological composition. The linen is harvested requiring zero irrigation, water, GMO additions, defoliants, and waste. The finished production is biodegradable, breathable, hypoallergenic, and free flowing for hot summer months.

'Fast-fashion is killing the planet, considering that 10% of all water wasted is consumed for the production of wasteful fashion that is thrown out after just a few months,' said Aiello. 'Our luxurious products are made in accordance with the planet, so we can leave the earth better than we found it. We are inviting everyone to join us on this journey.'

Linen has been regarded as the world's most sustainable fabric, grown with the rhythms of Mother Nature. 100% Capri is demonstrating what is possible when sustainable, longevity, and pure perfection are put at the center of a garment brand.

For more information, or to shop the men's or women's collections, visit: https://100capri.com

