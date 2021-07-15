Anzeige
Klaipedos Nafta: The new wording of the Articles of Association of AB Klaipedos nafta subsidiary UAB SGD terminalas has been registered after the increase of the authorised capital

The new wording of the Articles of Association of AB Klaipedos nafta subsidiary UAB SGD terminalas (hereinafter - the Company) was registered in the Register of Legal Entities after the increase of the authorised capital of the Company.

Following the increase of the authorised capital of the Company, the latter is equal to EUR 37 500 and is divided into 37 500 units of shares, which grant 37 500 votes. Nominal value per share - EUR 1.00.

Indre Kisieliene, Acting Chief Financial Officer, +370 686 16276


