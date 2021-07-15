While trade group SolarPower Europe has welcomed the EU's emissions-reduction legislative package, it renewed calls for solar and energy storage to be mandated on buildings and urged policymakers to go even further than the stated ambition for clean power to fire 40% of European electricity by 2030.Trade body SolarPower Europe has welcomed a draft of legislative proposals outlined by the European Union in its "Fit for 55' emissions reduction package, while calling for the bloc to go further. The policy package - which refers to the raised ambition of reducing the EU's carbon emissions by 55% ...

