

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) and Banner Alzheimer's Institute have reached a strategic research collaboration to evaluate whether treatment with donanemab can slow the clinical progression of Alzheimer's disease in trial participants, Lilly said in a statement.



The collaboration is a part of the planned phase 3, randomized, placebo-controlled study, which will evaluate donanemab in participants at risk for cognitive and functional decline related to Alzheimer's disease (TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 3 trial).



As part of the collaboration, Banner will leverage its expertise and proven leadership in Alzheimer's prevention trials, and support enrollment of trial participants with and without the e4 type of the apolipoprotein E gene through the Alzheimer's Prevention Registry's GeneMatch program.



Lilly remains the sole sponsor of the clinical trial and plans to begin enrollment later this year.



Donanemab is an investigational antibody that targets a modified form of beta amyloid called N3pG. Results from a Phase 2 study of donanemab were announced earlier this year. Donanemab is also being studied in the ongoing Phase 3 TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 study in early, symptomatic Alzheimer's disease patients.



Alzheimer's disease is a fatal illness that causes progressive decline in memory and other aspects of cognition.



