Ablation Technology Market Size to Reach USD 6352.7 Million by 2026 at CAGR 9.4% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ablation Technology Market is Segmented by Type (Electrical, Ultrasound, Radiation, Radiofrequency), by Application (Cancer, Cardiovascular, Ophthalmology, Orthopaedics, Urology). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2026. It is published in Valuates Reports Under the Medical Devices & Equipment Category.

The global Ablation Technology market size is projected to reach USD 6352.7 Million by 2026, from USD 3364.1 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the ablation technology market are:

A surge in the demand for minimally invasive procedures that results in faster recovery, lower mortality and complication rates than open surgeries.

Increase in geriatric population, rising incidence of cancer, and growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

Because of the huge unmet medical requirements and rising per capita healthcare expenditure in emerging economies such as India, China, Russia, and Brazil, the ablation technology market is expected to witness an upward spike in these regions.

Increased awareness regarding various treatments using ablation technologies has helped this market to grow.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF ABLATION TECHNOLOGY MARKET

The introduction of next-generation ablation devices, as well as widespread use of minimally invasive techniques and an increase in the number of ablation procedures, are propelling the growth of the ablation technologies market.

Minimally invasive surgeries are becoming more popular around the world as they are safer and have lower mortality and complication rates than open surgeries. This shift in trend in patients preference is expected to drive the ablation technology market. Patients benefit from minimally invasive procedures since they cause less discomfort, scars, and recovery time. Furthermore, these techniques are less expensive than typical surgical procedures.

Rising incidences of cancer & cardiovascular diseases along with the increasing elderly population is expected to fuel the ablation technology market size. Ablation operations are rising in popularity around the world due to their ability to cure a variety of disorders, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, gynecology, and ophthalmology. Ablation therapies are less painful and take less time to recover from than typical surgical treatments.

ABLATION TECHNOLOGY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Due to the lower cost of radiofrequency ablation procedures compared to other ablation techniques, as well as their high safety, efficacy, and short procedural duration for the treatment of cancer, atrial fibrillation, and pain management, the radiofrequency ablation segment is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period.

Due to the early introduction of ablation technology, North America held the largest ablation technology market share during the forecast period. North America's ablation technology industry has grown as people have become more aware of the many treatments that can be done with ablation technologies.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period. This is due to the availability of a large pool of patients, increased spending capacity of patients, increasing preference for ablation over surgery, geographical expansion of key market players, and increasing government investment in the healthcare sector.

Based on application, the cardiovascular disease segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment. The market is being driven by the rising incidence of atrial fibrillation around the world, as well as the development of novel ablation technologies for the treatment of atrial fibrillation.

Major Players in the Ablation Technology Market

Arthocare

Accuray

Biosense

Corporation

Webster

Smith & Nephew

Varian Medical Systems

Olympus Corporation



To see the full list of related reports on the Healthcare

