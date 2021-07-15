Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.07.2021
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2021 | 17:41
Slalom Board of Directors appoints seasoned executive and diversity advocate Deanna Oppenheimer as newest member

SEATTLE, July 15, 2021, the $2.4B global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation, announced today the addition of Deanna Oppenheimer to the company's board of directors, increasing the Slalom board to five members.

Oppenheimer is an influential global leader who has served in senior leadership positions at Barclays (including CEO, UK and western Europe retail and business banking and Vice Chair of global retail banking) and Washington Mutual, Inc. (President of consumer banking). She is known for her ability to transform entrenched institutions into forward-thinking, customer-focused champions.

"Deanna brings to our board a deep belief that we can improve lives and positively impact the planet through the work we do," said Brad Jackson, CEO of Slalom. "She also brings a truly global outlook and a passion for serving our customers, partners, and employees. We look forward to partnering with her."

Oppenheimer has served on public and private fiduciary and advisory boards in the UK, France, Canada, and the US. Currently, she is on the boards of Hargreaves Lansdown (London Stock Exchange), Thomson Reuters (Canadian and New York Stock Exchanges), and PATH, one of the leading global health NGOs. She recently completed a nine-year, non-executive director term on the board of Tesco PLC.

"I'm impressed by the caliber of people I've already gotten to know within Slalom-insightful, principled, and innovative," said Oppenheimer. "I am excited about what we will learn from each other, particularly in how we can increase opportunities for Slalom to help more customers and societies around the world."

In 2004, Oppenheimer founded CameoWorks, a "sounding" board with experience in retail, financial services, and FinTech, which advises CEOs of early-stage private companies. She also founded BoardReady.io, a non-profit that accelerates the diversification of governing boards in the US.

Learn more about Deanna and her commitment to cultivating diverse leadership teams here.

About Slalom
Slalom is a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 40 markets around the world, our teams have the autonomy to move fast and do what's right. We are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 9,500 employees. We have been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For six years running and are regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. For more information, visit slalom.com.?

May Wildman
C+C, Inc.
mwildman@cplusc.com
C: (702) 301-8496

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/829c9a8e-6d36-4843-9aef-c9d8c26e43d5


