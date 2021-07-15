The flexible packaging is 100-percent recyclable and can be used for a variety of wrappers and containers, including water bottles, sandwich bags, and snack bags

Polysack (https://www.polysack.com/), a green-tech manufacturer of plastic film products for flexible packaging and high-shrink labels, and STS PRINT, a Bulgarian packaging manufacturer and leading converter, announce winning the prestigious Prize Pack award in Bulgaria. The companies were awarded the prize for their stand-up, mono-material, recyclable pouch.

Eight million tons of plastic ends up in our oceans, making up 80 percent of all marine waste, and most plastic we consume isn't recyclable. Even most "recyclable" plastic is not technically recycled or fully recyclable, and according to National Geographic, only nine percent is actually recycled. As the environmental damage of consumed plastic becomes glaringly obvious, the integration of recycled or 100-percent recyclable plastic will become increasingly imperative.

Polysack's and STS PRINT's award-winning, fully recyclable packaging has multiple applications for wrapping, such as snack and coff?? bags. The company also offers a barrier-packaging product designed for food preservation that can protect contents from humidity, oxygen, and odors. Moreover, product packaging is colored only with water-based ink, without the use of hazardous and environmentally damaging solvents.

Polysack and STS PRINT's packaging was designed to be fully recyclable within the plastic stream of the PE and based on Polysack's Pack'N'Cycle film, which replaces non-recyclable materials, such as biaxially-oriented polypropylene (BOPP) and biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) films. Product packaging is colored only with water-based ink, without the use of hazardous, and environmentally damaging solvents.

The Prize Pack is awarded each year by the Food Processing Industry Magazine to companies that produce a groundbreaking packaging design that is recyclable.

"A true mono-material package requires all the layers in the package to be produced from PE," says Sonya Petkova, Managing director of STS PRINT. "Polysack's recyclable replacement films are the most efficient and highest quality MOPE films we've experienced, and we're excited to leverage them as part of the solution to the global plastic problem."

"We are pleased to take part in projects that promote sustainability in Europe," says Yanir Aharonson, CEO of Polysack. "The partnership with STS PRINT allows us to present innovative solutions to the market that will lead us to a better, more sustainable future."

About Polysack

Polysack is a GreenTech company leading the MOPE space for 100% recyclable Mono-Material packaging for a variety of applications, including high-shrink labels, candy wrappers, and more. The company provides its line of eco-friendly films to converters and other third parties who apply them within multiple industries such as beverages, food, confectionery, agriculture, and others. Polysack's customers range from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies.

About STS PRINT

STS Print has been working in the packaging industry since 1999. The company has a complete line of equipment for every stage of production from draft to the final product, offering single and multi-layer packaging. STS PRINT was certified under the international standard ISO 9001:2015 and can provide all necessary documents and certificates for quality of the materials and the print. To ensure its clients get the best packages, STS PRINT only works with high-quality materials that are suitable for all different industries. To learn more about STS PRINT, visit its website: https://www.stsprint.eu/en/home-2/

