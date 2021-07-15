Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Top-News für alle Aktionäre: Finale Genehmigung so gut wie erteilt! Neubewertung kommt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AM02 ISIN: FR0011191287 Ticker-Symbol: P0X 
Frankfurt
15.07.21
08:03 Uhr
1,090 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHARNEXT Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHARNEXT 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0761,10418:43
Dow Jones News
15.07.2021 | 18:31
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Piers Morgan Joins Pharnext's Board of Directors

DJ Piers Morgan Joins Pharnext's Board of Directors 

Pharnext 
Piers Morgan Joins Pharnext's Board of Directors 
15-Jul-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Piers Morgan Joins Pharnext's Board of Directors 
 
 
PARIS, France, CET, July 15th, 2021, 6:00 p.m. CET - Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA) (the "Company"), an advanced 
late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company pioneering new approaches to developing innovative drug combinations 
based on big genomics data and artificial intelligence using its PLEOTHERAPY platform, today announces its Board of 
Directors has appointed Piers Morgan as a new, independent, non-executive member following a comprehensive search and 
selection process. This cooptation will be submitted to the approval of the next shareholders meeting of Pharnext. In 
addition, based on his strong financial background as CFO of several biotech companies, Piers Morgan will also chair 
the Audit Committee of the Company. 
 
Piers Morgan has over 20 years of experience in senior biotech roles, principally as Chief Financial Officer. He has 
led Nasdaq Initial Public Offerings and Follow-on Financings for COMPASS Pathways, raising more than USD300m; for 
Amsterdam-based biotechnology company uniQure, which he co-founded; and Verona Pharma, that dual-listed from London's 
AIM exchange. Piers Morgan was also CEO of C4X Discovery, a UK biotechnology company, which went public on AIM under 
his leadership. 
 
Piers Morgan received an MA in Law and Management Studies from the University of Cambridge and qualified as a Chartered 
Accountant with PwC in London. He spent almost 10 years advising on M&A and financings for small and mid-cap companies 
with Close Brothers and Ernst & Young. He currently serves as a Non-Executive Director at Ikarovec Ltd and was 
previously the same at Quethera (sold to Astellas for GBP85 million). 
 
Michel de Rosen, Chairman of Pharnext's Board of Directors, said: "We thank Jean Combalbert for his precious 
contribution during the time he served on our board. I'm honored and thrilled to welcome Piers to our Board of 
Directors as we advance our pivotal Phase III clinical study, the PREMIER trial, of PXT3003 in Charcot-Marie-Tooth 
disease type 1A. We have recently enrolled our first US and European patients in this trial and our lead treatment 
candidate remains the main focus of the Company's resources. Piers Morgan's wealth of financial experience will be 
highly valuable when we explore new financing opportunities in the future to support the growth of our company." 
 
Piers Morgan, new Board Member of Pharnext, said: "PXT3003, Pharnext's lead drug candidate, has the potential to 
address serious unmet medical need in the CMT space. I am pleased to join the Board and work alongside its members and 
the management team to support the Company on its important journey to bring new therapeutic solutions for patients 
suffering from severe diseases with no satisfactory alternatives such as CMT1A, and to create more value for its 
shareholders." 
 
Piers Morgan is replacing Jean Combalbert, who is resigning for personal reasons, for the remainder of the latter's 
term, which runs until the annual shareholder's meeting called to approve the 2022 financial statements. 
 
 
About Pharnext 
Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for orphan and common 
neurodegenerative diseases that currently lack curative and/or disease-modifying treatments. Pharnext has two lead 
products in clinical development. PXT3003 completed an international Phase III trial with positive topline results for 
the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A ('CMT1A') and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the 
United States. An international pivotal Phase III study of PXT3003 in CMT1A, the PREMIER trial, is currently ongoing. 
PXT864 has generated encouraging Phase II results in Alzheimer's disease and will be advanced through partnerships. 
Pharnext has developed a new drug discovery paradigm based on big genomics data and artificial intelligence: 
PLEOTHERAPY. Pharnext identifies and develops synergic combinations of drugs called PLEODRUG. More information 
can be found at www.pharnext.com. 
Pharnext is listed on the Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287). 
 
 
Disclaimer 
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Pharnext and its business, including in 
respect of timing of and prospects for clinical trials and regulatory submissions of the Company's product candidates 
as well as a potential financing transaction, the use of proceeds therefrom and cash runway. Such forward-looking 
statements are based on assumptions that Pharnext considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that 
the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous 
risks including the risks set forth in Pharnext's URD approved by the AMF on November 9, 2020 under number N° R. 20-029 
as well as in its annual periodic management reports and press releases (copies of which are available on 
www.pharnext.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Pharnext 
operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to 
Pharnext or not currently considered material by Pharnext. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause 
actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Pharnext to be materially different from such 
forward-looking statements. Pharnext disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any 
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. 
This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a 
solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Pharnext shares in any country, including the United States. The 
Company's securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from 
registration; any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus 
that may be obtained from the issuer that will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well 
as financial statements. 
 
 
Contacts 
 
 
David Horn Solomon 
Chief Executive Officer 
contact@pharnext.com 
 
+33 (0)1 41 09 22 30 
 
 
                                  Media Relations (France) 
Media Relations (International) 
                  Financial Communication (Europe) Ulysse Communication 
Consilium Strategic Communications 
                  Actifin             Bruno Arabian 
Mary-Jane Elliott 
                  Ghislaine Gasparetto       barabian@ulysse-communication.com 
Sukaina Virji 
                  ggasparetto@actifin.fr      +33 (0)6 87 88 47 26 
Alexandra Harrison 
                  +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24       +33 (0)1 81 70 96 30 
pharnext@consilium-comms.com 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Piers Morgan_BOD_EN

1219343 15-Jul-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219343&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2021 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

PHARNEXT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.