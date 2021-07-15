Rausch Advisory Services LLC.: Rausch Advisory Services LLC Opens West Coast Office

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Atlanta-based Internal Audit and Security Services firm Rausch Advisory Services LLC. ("Rausch") announces the opening of their San Francisco office.

Organizations that have been adaptive to change are starting to experience an economic rebound and even thrive in a post-COVID-19 economy. In this ever-changing, uncertain economic environment, there is a greater need for experienced internal audit, information security, and accounting and finance resources prepared to roll up their sleeves and assist in this recovery process. The demand for innovative business advisory services and professional placement services is at an all-time high. Rausch has been deploying resources across the country, primarily from the Atlanta office, until now.

"Rausch is excited to officially announce the expansion of a West Coast office. Establishing a local presence in California will allow Rausch to strategically serve clients nationally, bring reduced rate structures and experienced resources efficiently to the market. Many clients have expressed their enthusiasm about this latest announcement," said Rausch's President & CEO Michael Lisenby in a statement.

"It's exciting to see that Rausch has now expanded to the West Coast. Rausch has been a great partner in helping us to find exceptionally qualified Internal Auditors. Rausch has provided a compelling service offering with the right blend of experience and affordable rates. I look forward to meeting the new team in California," stated Sean Dyer, Division Vice President - Head of Internal Audit for Panasonic Avionics Corp.

Rausch Advisory Services serves clients in the areas of Finance & Accounting, Internal Audit, Information Security, and Professional Placement. Rausch delivers innovative solutions that address compliance, enterprise risk, information technology, and human resource capital. Rausch delivers globally through project lead solutions, co-sourcing, staff augmentation, professional placement services, and customized technology deployment.

For further information, email Deborah Nail in media relations at information@rauschadvisory.com or visit www.rauschadvisory.com.

Follow Rausch on social media: LinkedIn - Facebook - Twitter

Rausch Advisory Services LLC - San Francisco

1390 Market Street, Suite 200,

San Francisco, CA 94102

415-965-6776

Rausch Advisory Services LLC - Corporate

5825 Glenridge Drive Building 1-212

Atlanta, GA 30328

404-775-1151

