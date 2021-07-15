

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alcoa Corp. (AA):



-Earnings: $309 million in Q2 vs. -$197 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.63 in Q2 vs. -$1.06 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alcoa Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $281 million or $1.49 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.34 per share -Revenue: $2.83 billion in Q2 vs. $2.15 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALCOA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de