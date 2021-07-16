- (PLX AI) - Swedbank Q2 net interest income SEK 6,572 million vs. estimate SEK 6,556 million
- • Q2 net commission income SEK 3,674 million vs. estimate SEK 3,396 million; record level
- • Q2 credit impairment SEK -27 million vs. estimate SEK 444 million
- • Q2 EPS SEK 4.95 vs. estimate SEK 4.13
- • Q2 CET 1 capital ratio 18.5%
- • High growth in mortgage volumes
- • Expenses according to plan
- • Small net recoveries on credit impairments
