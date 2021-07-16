- (PLX AI) - Elkem Q2 EBITDA NOK 1,371 million vs. estimate NOK 1,300 million.
|07:22
|Elkem ASA: Strong quarterly result and good market conditions
|07:10
|Elkem Q2 EPS NOK 0.98 vs. Estimate NOK 1
|09.07.
|Elkem ASA - Invitation to second quarter 2021 results presentation
|09.07.
|Aker Carbon Capture and Carbfix to Explore CCS at Elkem Iceland's Grundartangi Plant
|OSLO, Norway, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norway's Aker Carbon Capture has joined forces with Carbfix and Elkem Iceland in the groundbreaking work of reducing CO2 emissions of Elkem Iceland's...
|09.07.
|Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Aker Carbon Capture and Carbfix to Explore CCS at Elkem Iceland's Grundartangi Plant
