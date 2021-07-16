Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Top-News für alle Aktionäre: Finale Genehmigung so gut wie erteilt! Neubewertung kommt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884432 ISIN: NO0003028904 Ticker-Symbol: XPG 
Tradegate
16.07.21
08:36 Uhr
44,660 Euro
+0,350
+0,79 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHIBSTED ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHIBSTED ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,44045,27008:44
44,80045,30008:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SCHIBSTED
SCHIBSTED ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCHIBSTED ASA44,660+0,79 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.