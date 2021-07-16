- (PLX AI) - Schibsted Q2 revenue NOK 3,619 million vs. estimate NOK 3,527 million.
- • Q2 EBITDA margin 21%
|Schibsted ASA - Interim Financial Statement Q2 2021
|Schibsted Q2 EBITDA NOK 743 Million vs. Estimate NOK 662 Million
|Schibsted ASA - Welcomes new strategic investor in Adevinta
|Schibsted ASA - Successful refinancing
|Schibsted ASA - Invitation to the presentation of Schibsted's Q2 2021 results
|SCHIBSTED ASA
|44,660
|+0,79 %