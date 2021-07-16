- (PLX AI) - Haldex Q2 sales SEK 1,138 million vs. estimate SEK 1,101 million.
- • Q2 EBIT SEK 79 million vs. estimate SEK 117 million
- • Q2 net income SEK 54 million
- • Q2 EPS SEK 1.11
|Haldex Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 82 Million vs. Estimate SEK 117 Million
