- (PLX AI) - Enea Q2 revenue SEK 225.8 million.
- • Q2 EBIT margin 27.5%
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 62.1 million
- • Q2 EPS SEK 2.41
|07:28
|Enea Q2 EBIT SEK 62.1 Million
|19.01.
|NEXCOM and Enea Launch Open Source Software Kit with flexiWAN for Secure SD-WAN
|TAIPEI, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea and NEXCOM have jointly developed an open source software kit for secure SD-WAN, making it easy for systems integrators and communication...
|ENEA AB
|20,600
|+3,52 %