- (PLX AI) - HKScan Q2 revenue EUR 449.3 million vs. estimate EUR 442 million.
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 700 thousand
|HKScan Q2 EBIT EUR 3.7 Million vs. Estimate EUR 2.4 Million
