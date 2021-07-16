- (PLX AI) - Bravida Holding Q2 revenue SEK 5,570 million vs. estimate SEK 5,504 million.
- • Q2 EBITA margin 5.9%
- • Q2 net income SEK 246 million
- • Q2 EPS SEK 1.23
|Bravida Holding Q2 EBITA SEK 327 Million vs. Estimate SEK 321 Million
