- (PLX AI) - Granges Q2 sales SEK 4,609 million vs. estimate SEK 4,239 million.
- • Q2 net income SEK 226 million
- • Q2 EPS SEK 2.12
|07:40
|Granges Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 309 Million vs. Estimate SEK 315 Million
|07:34
|Granges Names Oskar Hellström as Interim CEO
|(PLX AI) - Granges has appointed Oskar Hellström as Interim CEO.• The appointment is effective 1 August 2021 and until Jörgen Rosengren assumes his position as CEO, which will be no later than 1 October...
|Mo
|Gränges to Source REDUXA Primary Aluminium from Hydro
|31.05.
|RUSAL & Gränges Join Hands for Automotive Applications Aluminium
|06.05.
|GRANGES AB: Report from Gränges AB's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2021
