- (PLX AI) - Volati Q2 net income SEK 129 million.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:52
|Volati Q2 EBITA SEK 191 Million vs. Estimate SEK 164 Million
|(PLX AI) - Volati Q2 net income SEK 129 million.
► Artikel lesen
|06.07.
|VOLATI AB: Volati continues its growth with the acquisition of Apisa
|05.07.
|VOLATI AB: Martin Hansson appointed new CEO of Salix Group business area
|01.07.
|Volati Jumps 7% After Nordea Upgrades to Buy
|(PLX AI) - Volati shares rose 7% in early trading after Nordea upgraded the stock to buy from hold. • Price target SEK 133• The market will start to better grasp Volati's strong underlying performance...
► Artikel lesen
|29.06.
|VOLATI AB: Volati continues its growth with the acquisition of Byggsystem Direkt
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|VOLATI AB
|12,840
|-1,08 %