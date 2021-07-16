- (PLX AI) - Inwido Q2 sales SEK 2,009 million vs. estimate SEK 1,902 million.
- • Q2 organic growth 19%
- • Q2 EBITA margin 13.1%
- • Q2 EPS SEK 3.29 vs. estimate SEK 2.81
Inwido Q2 sales SEK 2,009 million vs. estimate SEK 1,902 million.• Q2 organic growth 19%• Q2 EBITA margin 13.1%• Q2 EPS SEK 3.29 vs. estimate SEK 2.81
